Iaciofano the last-gasp hero as Doughboys deliver on derby day, while Steelmen thrash Khalsa

By Jeremy Casey
Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:37 BST
Welllingborough's Brett Solkhon keeps a close eye on Diamonds attacker Ethan Johnston (Picture: Shaun Frankham)Welllingborough's Brett Solkhon keeps a close eye on Diamonds attacker Ethan Johnston (Picture: Shaun Frankham)
Wellingborough Town secured the dramatic derby day bragging rights on Saturday as they saw off AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the Dog & Duck.

Substitute Tom Iaciofano was the hero for the Doughboys, striking the only goal of ther game five minutes into stoppage time at the end of a tight encounter.

The Doughboys had earlier missed a penalty, with Adam Harrison saving Brett Solkhon's 55th-minute effort, but Iaciofano made no mistake as he scored a crisp left foot shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Played out in front of a bumper crowd just shy of 800, the win sees Borough go eight points ahead of their neighbours in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, with just five matches of the season remaining.

The Doughboys remain ninth in the table, with Diamonds down in 14th.

Both sides have a free midweek before returning to action on Saturday, with Borough travelling to relegation-haunted Grantham Town and Rushden hosting play-off chasing Worcester City.

Corby Town all but sealed their place in the end of season promotion play-offs with a thumping 5-0 win at rivals Sporting Khalsa, who ended the match with just nine men.

Top-scorer Fletcher Toll was on fire for the Steelmen, netting a hat-trick, while also on the mark were Northampton Town loanee Neo Dobson and Rory McAuley.

Corby were already 2-0 ahead through Toll's first two goals before the home side's Andre Landell and Matt Fulloway both saw red on the hour.

Gary Setchell's side then cantered to a big win that keeps in second place, four points clear of third-placed Long Eaton United and 16 points clear of sixth-placed Darlaston Town.

Corby have a free midweek before entertaining Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday.

