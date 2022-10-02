I was gambling with injuries, says Glover after Poppies' heavy FA Cup loss

Lee Glover gestures during Kettering Town's 6-1 FA Cup defeat at King's Lynn Town. Pictures by Peter Short

Having ended King’s Lynn Town’s unbeaten start to the Vanarama National League North season with a 1-0 win at Latimer Park last Tuesday, the Poppies unravelled in a quick return clash at The Walks as the Linnets secured a big 6-1 success.

Kettering conceded four goals in the space of 12 first-half minutes and, despite Decarrey Sheriff scoring a fine long-range effort after the break, King’s Lynn powered their way through to the fourth qualifying round.

The Poppies were already without defender Brad Gascoigne who failed a fitness test before the game and then, during it, Rhys Sharpe was knocked out and stretchered off after taking a ball to the face while goalkeeper Cameron Gregory was forced off with a hip injury, which meant goalkeeper coach Harry Hogg had to take over between the sticks.

Action from the Poppies' loss at King's Lynn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glover also revealed other players were involved, despite suffering from a sickness bug that has been sweeping through the squad.

However, despite those fitness issues, the Poppies boss conceded things were made “too easy” for King’s Lynn.

Glover said: “I can’t think of many games I have started as a pro, as a coach or as a manager where we’re putting a side out where there have been that many injuries. I was gambling.

“In a three-game week, the pro clubs like King’s Lynn always have the advantage. I understand they had a cool-down session in a swimming pool on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not crying it in.

“Sharpey (Sharpe), even without being knocked out and stretchered off, was playing with an injury, the goalkeeper has done something to his hip and couldn’t move, Brad failed a fitness test and then you’ve got the sickness bug that the likes of Ben Sault, Lewis White and Decarrey Sheriff have all been struggling with.

“Out of the starting line-up, I’m looking at six players who are okay. You can only do so much when players are having take painkillers, which is what they have had to do.

“Having said all that, and this is going to sound crackers, we’ve had the two best chances in the first quarter-of-an-hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a learning curve for some of the young lads.

“The 15-minute spell where we conceded four goals, I would say one of the goals was really good but we had three central defenders on the pitch so I’m looking for someone to go and make a tackle.

“It was way too easy. We haven’t looked that far off it in any game this season. People are trying for the club but I am really disappointed because it’s a competition I respect.”