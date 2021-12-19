I can take a lot from the game, says Corby Town boss Mills

Match action from a foggy Steel Park during Corby Town's 2-0 home defeat to Bedworth United. Picture by Jim Darrah

Corby Town were condemned to a fifth defeat in a row in the Northern Premier League Midlands - but boss Gary Mills felt there were positives he could take from the 2-0 loss to Bedworth United at Steel Park.

On a grim and foggy day, the Steelmen found themselves 2-0 down inside the first 19 minutes as Ryan Nesbitt scored both goals for the visitors.

There were no further goals and Corby never really threatened to stage any sort of a comeback at the end of a week that saw five players leave the club as Mills tries to find a way out of their miserable run of form, which has seen them drop to 15th in the table.

The Steelmen boss handed debuts to Northampton Town youngsters Peter Abimbola, Jack Connor and Miguel Ngwa and he felt they showed positive signs.

And, with further key players set to return for the county derby at Daventry Town on December 27, Mills is hoping his team will find a way to turn their form around.

“It was the same old thing,” the Corby manager said.

“We’re not on a good run and we went 2-0 down in the first 15 minutes, which knocks everyone but what I will say is that they kept going and going.

“For the first goal their lad will probably never strike one like that again and it’s the sort of thing that is happening with us but it is happening.

“We had two or three half chances but we kept working and grinding away.

“It’s five games now and it’s a massive disappointment but I think I can take a lot from the game.

“I’ve had to play a midfielder at left-back and I’ve had to play Elliot Sandy at centre-half again, which isn’t ideal. It’s not making excuses, it’s where we are.

“We have Gary Mulligan, Kamy Gillie and Curtis Hartley coming back into it for December 27 and we will be stronger.

“We have got to get out of this run. You are hoping it’s the next game, which is going to do it for us. We have to keep going and keep working hard.

“There were a lot of changes which is never easy but I thought the new boys did okay.

Peter Abimbola was outstanding. He was winning balls and driving with the ball and he made good runs.

“Jack Connor won his headers up front which was superb so the lads who came in have done well for us, particularly the three who came in from Northampton late on Thursday.

“They are young lads who are having to grow up and be men. The game will have done them the world of good.”

The Steelmen’s cause wasn’t helped when Joe Curtis was sent-off for a second bookable offence in the second half and he is now set to miss the festive fixtures at Daventry and at home to Stamford on New Year’s Day due to suspension.

“I couldn’t see what happened because of the fog to be honest, I couldn’t even see who it was,” Mills added.

“It’s disappointing and he’s been sent-off already this season so, even though it’s two yellows, he’s possibly going to get two or three games for it. It’s the last thing we need.