Horror show at Latimer Park as Poppies throw away 2-0 lead to lose to Spalding

Jack Roberts celebrates scoring the match-winning fourth goal for Spalding United at Kettering (Picture: Peter Short)

An eight-minute Bart Cyculski hat-trick sunk Kettering Town to complete an emphatic turn around at Latimer Park, as the Poppies threw away a 2-0 lead to fall to their second home defeat of the season in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Tuesday night, losing 4-2 to Spalding United.

There were warning signs on the opening day of the season after Kettering shipped in three goals during the first half against Royston Town.

But this appalling defensive performance at Latimer Park would have been better suited on 'You've Been Framed', as time and again Spalding opened up the flanks at will.

Worse still was that Kettering were leading the game 2-0 after 25 minutes before the horrow show begain.

Nile Ranger is ablout to tap in at the far post to put Kettering 1-0 ahead against Spalding (Picture: Peter Short)

Before any further remarks on Kettering, Spalding were excellent - relentless, focused and ruthless.

Jack Roberts was possibly the best player to grace the Latimer Park surface in years, while Polish striker Cybulski does what great strikers do. None of his three goals were spectacular but he was always in the right place at the right time.

Kettering took the lead on seven minutes when Jamar Loza found space on the edge of the area to shoot - his deflected effort found Nile Ranger on the back post to turn in.

Both Roberts and Cybulski had efforts well blocked as the Tulips tried to reply immediate, but it was the Poppies with the next goal on 24 minutes when Ranger was on hand to pounce in the final third, after a mix-up between Spalding defenders, and he slot home slow past Paul Jones.

A Spalding defender denies Kettering's Will Glennon (Picture: Peter Short)

Jason Alexander pulled off a world-class save on 26 minutes to deny Yusifu Ceesay's arrowed shot from inside the area to preserve the 2-0 lead.

With the crowd sensing a night to remember under the lights, they weren't quite ready for what was to come!

Roberts continued to terrorise Shane Flynn on the right side and sent the ball across goal on 29 minutes and Cybulski was on hand to poke home from just yards out.

Five minutes later it was this time Ceesay who delivered the cross from the left and again, all alone at the near post was Cybulski to beat Alexander on his inside to bring the scores level.

Spaldoing's Bart Cyculski fires home the second goal of his first-half hat-trick (Picture: Peter Short)

Cybulski earned the matchball just two minutes later when Roberts won the ball on the byline and his half-cleared cross bounced into the striker's path and he hammered home.

Shell-shocked, Kettering continued to be undone at the back but there was some respite as Loza and Connor Stanley both had attemps turned away for corners.

Wes York's introduction repaired some of the damage at the back, but Spalding were determined to keep their lead and tenaciously challenged a red shirt any time they were on the ball.

Stanley and Alfie Lewis both had efforts outside of the area but couldn't find the target whilst the introduction of Callum Powell, who returned to the fray after six months out, brought a spark but still no end product.

With the game ticking into stoppage time, Spalding killed it dead when Roberts was released in the final third, and turned Will Glennon inside out before firing from a tight angle to grab a fully deserved goal.

Once again Simon Hollyhead was slow to emerge to offer post-match thoughts, and he and his management team will be left scratching their heads as what to do next.

Fans certainly want to see new faces in defence, but back-to-basics in coaching might also be what the doctor ordered as Kettering tumble down the table.

They are now fifth, and four points adrift of leaders Harborough Town.

Hopes will be that the FA Cup and a trip to Quorn on Saturday will prove a welcome distraction.