Homegrown FA Cup hero Luca Miller quits Poppies for Peterborough Sports

Luca Miller celebrates scoring the winner in the FA Cup win at Northampton Town in November (Picture: Peter Short)

Homegrown FA Cup hero Luca Miller has left Kettering Town and signed for Peterborough Sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A product of the Poppies' academy, Miller will make the step up to Vanarama National League North after rejecting a contract offer from Kettering to sign for the Turbines.

Attacking midfielder Miller leaves Latimer Park having scored seven goals in 44 first team appearances, with undoubtedly the most memorable one being his brilliant header to secure the 2-1 extra-time FA Cup first round win at Northampton Town in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read; "Luca Miller has decided to leave Kettering Town to join Peterborough Sports next season.

"Kettering-born Luca made his debut against Stourbridge, achieving 44 appearances (30 last season) and scoring seven goals, with his first at Alvechurch in a 1-1 draw.

"Luca is an exciting product of the Kettering Town Youth Academy who came through the ranks to be a permanent fixture in the first team.

"The club wish to thank Luca for everything that he has done for the Poppies and we are proud to have been part of his football development as his career progresses to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Full of running and no stranger to scoring goals (who could forget his goal at Sixfields last season?), Luca has will be missed by the KTFC faithful and leaves Latimer Park with appreciation and praise from the club’s owner George Akhtar and the team.

"Good luck Luca. Thanks for the memories. Once a Poppy always a Poppy."

Miller will be joined at Sports by former Poppies team-mate Aaron Powell.

Powell made 50 appearances for Kettering on loan from Peterborough United last season, and after being released by thge London Road club been snapped up by Sports.