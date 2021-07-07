Home start for Poppies as fixtures are confirmed

Paul Cox's Kettering Town team will start the new National League North season with a home game. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering Town will kick-off the 2021-22 National League North season on home soil.

The Poppies’ fixtures were released today (Wednesday) and they will begin the new campaign with a clash against Bradford Park Avenue at Latimer Park on Saturday, August 14.

That is followed by a long trip to Gateshead on Saturday, August 21 while the bank holiday weekend will see Farsley Celtic visit Latimer Park on August 28 with Paul Cox’s team heading to Gloucester City on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

The first midweek action will be on Tuesday, October 26 when Kettering head to Hereford while Northamptonshire rivals Brackley Town will provide part of the opposition over Christmas.

The Poppies travel to St James Park on Boxing Day before hosting Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday, December 28 and then the reverse clash with Brackley at Latimer Park is scheduled for Sunday, January 2.

The Easter weekend sees a home clash with Gloucester City on Good Friday, April 15 and an Easter Monday trip to Kidderminster on April 18.

Alfreton Town are the visitors to Latimer Park on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2 and the season will close with a clash at Curzon Ashton on Saturday, May 7.

Kettering Town National League North fixtures 2021-22

August

Sat 14: Bradford Park Avenue (h)

Sat 21: Gateshead (a)

Sat 28: Farsley Celtic (h)

Mon 30: Gloucester City (a)

September

Sat 4: AFC Fylde (h)

Sat 11: Guiseley (a)

Sat 18: FA Cup 2Q

Sat 25: Spennymoor Town (h)

October

Sat 2: FA Cup 3Q

Sat 9: Chester (h)

Sat 16: Chorley (a)

Sat 23: Southport (h)

Tue 26: Hereford (a)

Sat 30: Leamington (a)

November

Sat 6: Darlington (h)

Sat 13: Blyth Spartans (h)

Sat 20: York City (a)

Sat 27: FA Trophy 2

December

Sat 4: Boston United (h)

Sat 11: AFC Telford United (a)

Sat 18: FA Trophy 3

Sun 26: Brackley Town (a)

Tue 28: Kidderminster Harriers (h)

January

Sun 2: Brackley Town (h)

Sat 8: Alfreton Town (a)

Sat 15: Curzon Ashton (h)

Sat 22: Bradford Park Avenue (a)

Sat 29: Darlington (a)

February

Sat 5: Leamington (h)

Sat 12: Blyth Spartans (a)

Sat 19: York City (h)

Tue 22: AFC Telford United (h)

Sat 26: Boston United (a)

March

Sat 5: Guiseley (h)

Sat 12: Spennymoor Town (a)

Sat 19: Chester (a)

Tue 22: Hereford (h)

Sat 26: Chorley (h)

April

Sat 2: Southport (a)

Sat 9: Farsley Celtic (a)

Fri 15: Gloucester City (h)

Mon 18: Kidderminster Harriers (a)

Sat 23: Gateshead (h)

Sat 30: AFC Fylde (a)

May

Mon 2: Alfreton Town (h)