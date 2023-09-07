Watch more videos on Shots!

After a poor start in the Southern League Premier Central, the Poppies travelled to Step 5 outfit Hullbridge Sports for the first qualifying round clash with their squad decimated by injuries and suspensions to senior players.

Kettering got a bit of a let off in the first half when the home side were awarded a penalty when Kelvin Langmead was adjudged to have handled in the area but Charlie Heatley sent his spot-kick high over the crossbar.

And the lower-ranked hosts were made to pay when Kai O’Keefe fired home his first goal for the Poppies on the stroke of half-time and that proved to be enough to book the Poppies a place in the second qualifying round where they will now host either Northern Premier League Midlands high-flyers Sporting Khalsa at Latimer Park on September 16.

Kai O'Keefe's first goal for Kettering Town proved to be enough to seal a 1-0 win at Hullbridge Sports in the FA Cup. Pictures by Peter Short

Khalsa came through a replay at Darlaston Town last night (Wednesday), winning 2-0 on penalties after the two teams had been locked at 2-2 after extra-time.

And Leese said: “It was always going to be a difficult tie. Hullbridge are not your typical Step 5 side.

“They have come out of Step 4, they have some very good players and an experienced manager so it was always going to be difficult.

“We put a side out that had two or three debutants in it and we were stretched with injuries and suspensions.

The Poppies celebrate Kai O'Keefe's goal at Hullbridge last weekend

“We got the job done. It was never going to be pretty and it was all about getting through to the next round and that’s what we did.

“Credit to the players who were out there. It took us a while to get going.

“But it’s a decent draw because we are at home.

“We know we will be playing a team from a lower level but that doesn’t count for much these days. We will have to be well prepared.