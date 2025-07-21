Hollyhead happy as Poppies show progress in Senior Cup win at Moulton

Poppies boss Simon Hollyhead watches his side beat Moulton 3-0 on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

Simon Hollyhead was a happy man after seeing his new-look Kettering Town side ease past a hard-working Moulton FC in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup clash.

The Poppies wore down their hosts and secured their passage into the next round thanks three second-half goals, with two coming from new striker Leon Lobjoit and the other from another summer signing, Eddy Oppong.

It was a good workout against the newly-promoted Step 5 side on the artificial surface at Brunting Road, and despite seeing his side struggle to gel in the opening exchanges, Hollyhead was delighted with what he saw as the game wore on.

"That was the first real competitive fixture we have had, and there was an edge on the game," said the Poppies boss.

George Forsyth was forced off with an injury (Picture: Peter Short)

"Respect to Moulton, we expected them to be organised and to work hard and try to get the right side of the ball, and it was up to us to find solutions to that situation.

"As the game went on, the quality, the movement, the decision making, all those things really started to have an impact on the game.

"All credit to the players as they are the ones that have to go out and do it, and it's a very good day at the office for us."

The Poppies have now won three out of three in pre-season, with Hollyhead feeling the performance at Moulton was the best from his side to date.

"You talk to any coach or manager, and we are all in that transition period," said the Kettering manager.

"We talk on one hand about wanting to win the game as it's a competitive game, but on the other hand, if we don't learn about players in pre-season then when are we going to learn about them?

"It is about finding that balance, but I think what we saw on Saturday was a lot of people committed to the cause."

There was one injury concern for Hollyhead, with skipper and central defender George Forsyth having to leave the field with 10 minutes remaining after suffering a knock to his right leg.

"We are hoping it's a bit more of an impact injury and it was all about precaution," said Hollyhead..

"Nobody has X-ray eyes, but George and the physio made the right decision to leave the field of play."

The Poppies are without a friendly this week before travelling to Bedworth United on Saturday and then Evesham next Tuesday night.

Interview by Peter Short