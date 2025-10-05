Hollyhead criticises attacking players as Kettering Town crash out of FA Trophy

Simon Hollyhead was not a happy man after watching his side lose at St Ives Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Boss Simon Hollyhead could not hide his frustration and disappointment with his attacking players after Kettering Town crashed out of the FA Trophy with a 1-0 defeat at St Ives Town on Saturday.

A goal on the hour proved to be enough for the home side in the battle between two Southern League Premier Central rivals, with the Poppies failing to take any of the numerous chances they created.

It means Kettering now only have the league to concentrate on as they are out of the both the big FA cup competitions.

The Poppies handed debuts to Aksum White and Anthony Stewart, and Hollyhead was happy with the defensive showing by his team, but was unimpressed with his forwards in Cambridgeshire

"It is a very frustrating outcome," said Hollyhead. "And I was most disappointed with the attacking half of the pitch, being brutally honest.

"Defensively we looked as though we had a really good shape and balance about us, especially after the first 15 or 20 minutes.

"But let's be brutally honest, ever shot we have had has just gone straight at the keeper.

"I get that people (on the sidelines) are frustrated, but it is even more frustrating standing from the technical area and in the dressing room.

"I thought at half-time we had good control in the game and we had the wind behind us in the second half, but the second half performance wasn't good enough.

"We had certain people who weren't playing smooth, high quality passes through the lines like we wanted, and then in front of goal... I think we had seven chances and every one of them was hit straight at the keeper.

"I didn't see us try and hit the corner of the goal once.

"You could say it's fine lines, but we have had three or four gilt-edged opportunities in the second half and didn't take them.

"The game is all about key moments, and on Saturday the key moment went against us and we only have ourselves to blame.

"On the balance of the game, we shouldn't have lost 1-0. I expect more from our forward players, and we didn't get it.

"Every player understood the importance of this game, so when I see certain performances out there, it only adds to the frustration."

The Poppies now have a free week before returning to Premier Central action at Alvechurch on Saturday.

Interview by Peter Short