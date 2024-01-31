Harriman tells players to 'enjoy the moment' as Rushden's remarkable recovery continues

AFC Rushden & Diamonds' players celebrate Fraser Corden's hat-trick goal in th 3-2 win over Boldmere (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Having looked doomed to the drop for most of the season, the Hayden Road side have burst into form in the last couple of weeks, and on Tuesday night they claimed a third straight league win when they saw off Boldmere St Michael's 3-2.

Diamonds had won just one of their opening 22 matches of the campaign, and were 14 points adrift of safety.

Now they are four points off climbing out of the bottom two, with a game in hand on both Rugby Town and Gresley Rovers directly above them.

Three is the magic number for Fraser Corden as he slots home his hat-trick finish (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

That great escape is most definitely on, especially as they host a Coventry Sphinx team that are not yet out of the woods themselves this weekend.

If the Diamonds were to beat Sphinx, then they would also be be just six points behind the Coventry outfit.

"We have to enjoy this moment and take the momentum with us," Harriman told AFCRDTV. "That is three wins on the bounce, four matches unbeaten, and we have just got to keep going.

"I said it when we were losing games, that this team has got quality in abundance and they are a very good group, and I think they are showing that now.

"As the confidence is growing, the boys are getting better and better, and I think these boys can mix it with the best in this league and it is exciting times.

"The boys are learning to win and the results are coming."

And he added: "All the games are big now, abd we have 13 to go.

"Two weeks ago we were 14 points from safety, and now we are four points behind with a game in hand, and that is testament to the players.

"They deserve the plaudits and are working hard for it, so we are going to bounce into this weekend full of confidence and play on the front foot."

Fraser Corden was the star man in the win over Boldmere, rattling home a hat-trick, with Diamonds leading 2-0 and 3-1 before holding on in the closing minutes as the visitors scored a late second.

"In the first half we were excellent, dominated the play from start to finish and scored two brilliant goals, with Fraser coming up trumps," said the former Northampton Town defender.

"We said at half-time that Boldmere were going to come out in the second half and they got that early goal, which changes the game.

"But the boys' heads didn't drop, we didn't sit back, and we got that deserved third goal. We then conceded a second but got three points in the end."

Harriman also had praise for three-goal star Corden, saying: "The quality that Fraser possesses is second to none, and I am so happy for him.

"He had a tough time at the start of the season, didn't get his minutes, and kind of disappeared.