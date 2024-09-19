Harriman says Diamonds have to learn from last-gasp heartbreak at Long Eaton

Jamal Adams netted for Diamonds at Long Eaton United (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael Harriman was left deflated after AFC Rushden & Diamonds conceded twice in the dying monents to suffer a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Long Eaton United on Tuesday night.

Jamal Adams had fired Diamonds into the lead with a 17th-minute strike, and the Hayden Road side were still leading the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash 1-0 heading into the 88th minute.

Jamie Hanson then levelled for the home and it looked like Diamonds would have to settle for a share of the spoils, only for Evan Garnett to break the visitors' hearts and pop up with a winner two minutes into stoppage time.

"For 44 minutes of that second half we contained them, only giving them half chances," Harriman told AFCRDTV.

"Then there are two chances where we just came away from what we had been doing well, and we got punished for that.

"It is disappointing to defend for so long and be resolute, and then to concede and lose the game from there.

"But we have come away with a defeat in the dying seconds which is a bit of a sickener, but we hvave to learn from that because the games come thick and fast."

It is the second game in a row that Diamonds have lost after taking the lead, and Harriman accepts it is becoming an issue for his team, who he insists have to be braver and more pro-active when in front.

"At the moment we start creeping a bit further back, we get deeper, we invite teams on to us, and I would like to see us being a little braver when we are 1-0 up," said the Diamonds boss.

"Goals change things, especially scoring early again, and we just need to be brave and to continue to do the things we did well to get us that first goal.

"It's maybe a mentality thing, but towards the end on Tuesday it was a bit of unorganised chaos, they had seven or eight players in attack and it is tough to defend, without bringing every player back and having no out ball.

"It didn't come down to mistakes on Tuesday, we have just tried to be too honest at times, we have tried to work hard for each other and close that player down, and we have just come away from our jobs.

"A good team will punish you, and Long Eaton did that to us."

The result leaves Diamonds in 18th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone, and they return to action with another away trip to seventh-placed Darlaston Town on on Saturday.

There was also disappointment for Wellingborough Town on Tuesday, as they went down 1-0 at Sutton Coldfield Town.

Owen Parry scored the only goal on 27 minutes, and it means the Doughboys have now lost four matches in a row in all competitions.

On Saturday, Jake Stone's side were beaten 3-2 at Boldmere St Michael's, with the home side scoring a late winner. Tom Iaciofano fired the Doughboys into a 10th-minute lead, which was cancelled out on 33 minutes.

Borough rallied and Will Jones' goal 10 minutes into the second half saw them go 2-1 ahead. The lead was short-lived as Boldmere levelled on 64 minutes, and then won it five minutes from time.

This Saturday the Doughboys, who are now 12th, are without a game.