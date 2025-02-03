Harriman relief as Diamonds deliver last-gasp victory at Coventry Sphinx

Jamal Adams scored the last-gasp winner for AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Coventry Sphinx (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Boss Michael Harriman admitted he was a relieved man after AFC Rushden & Diamonds claimed a first win in 11 matches on Saturday - but they left it very, very late!

Rushden were trailing 1-0 at Coventry Sphinx as the clock ticked past the 85th minute, but they launched a stunning fightback to wrap up a stunning 2-1 win.

The equaliser came via a close-range header from skipper Jarvis Wilson, before former Sphinx striker Jamal Adams slid in at the far post to score a dramatic 90th-minute winner.

The late drama ensured Diamonds, who had earlier missed a first-half penalty through Cairo Taylor, secured a first league win since beating Coleshill Town at Hayden Road way back on November 9!

And although Rushden remain just two places above the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division drop zone, they are now a healthy 10 points clear of third-from-bottom Lye Town in that final relegation spot.

It is a win that has been a long-time coming, and Harriman told @BBCSportNhants: "We have been through a tough time, we know that, and for long periods on Saturday it didn't look like it was going to be our day again.

"We missed the penalty early on, but I am just so happy the group got those two late goals because it is something the club needed."

Crucially for Diamonds, skipper Wilson made his first start since November 23 after recovering from injury, and he partnered Hughes in defence - with the former Cobblers mab playing his first game since September 28!

"We have made changes, we had Hughesy (Ryan Hughes) back in and our skipper Jarvis (Wilson), and the beauty for us is that we have a really good squad and I think everybody has deserved that," said Harriman.

"We have been playing players out of position, putting square pegs in round holes, but we have a full-strength side now and it is exciting.

"Coventry slowed everything down and tried to take the sting out of the game and we just needed to up the tempo and when we did that it was brilliant."

On the return of talismanic skipper Wilson, Harriman admitted: "You need your captain to put on the armband and drive things on.

"Jarvis does that by the way he talks to players, and by his actions. He is full-blooded, he gets stuck in and he is not afrain to put himself about.

"We have probably missed that at times this season when times have got tough for us, but it is great to have him back."

Diamonds also gave a debut to new goalkeeper Adam Harrison, who was signed from Southern League Premier Central side Bedford Town on Friday, a move that led to the departure from Hayden Road of long-time keeper Ben Heath.

"It was difficiult, and those conversations are always tough," said Harriman. "Especially knowing Ben, having worked with him for so long, and him being the club legend that he is.

"But we have been looking, and we have always been honest where if we feel we can make improvements then we will.

"There are areas where we have needed to better recently, we have conceded a lot of goals from certain areas, and I have said this to Tegs (Heath).

"It is not a great conversation, because you don't want to tell people that you are replacing them, but we have to be true.

"We are in a position where we hadn't won in 10, and Adam came up as being available with his extensive experience in higher leagues, and I think he showed that on Saturday.

"He was commanding, he came out and swept when he needed to, came out and claimed balls when he needed to.

"You don't like doing these things, but it is football and you have to keep moving forward."

Harrison has previously played for Bedworth, Tividale, Worcester City and Redditch United.

Diamonds now have a free week before they entertain Rugby Town at Hayden Road on Saturday (ko 3pm).