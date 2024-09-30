Harriman praises Diamonds' fighting spirit as Green leaves it late to rescue point
Charlie Green was the Diamonds' dramatic goal star, netting three minutes into time added on at the end of the game to secure a 1-1 draw, the visitors' having led since Owen Parry's 13th-minute strike.
The point gleaned completed an excellent week for Diamonds, who claimed seven points out of nine from three matches in the space of eight days, and Harriman was delighted with his team's endeavour.
"I think it was a pretty even game, but we were good and the positive thing is the desire and the spirit we showed to keep going right to the end," the Rushden boss told AFCRDTV.
"We were flat again in the first half and needed to find something to lift us, and we did that.
"The important thing is we have come away and not lost the game, we have battled to the end and we had chances where we could have maybe nicked all three points."
The draw sees Diamonds sitting seventh in the Midlands Division table, just a point outside the promotion play-off places, but they are now without a game until next Tuesday (Oct 8) when they entertain Coventry Sphinx at Hayden Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.