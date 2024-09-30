Harriman praises Diamonds' fighting spirit as Green leaves it late to rescue point

Charlie Green runs away to celebrate after netting AFC Rushden & Diamonds' late equaliser on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael Harriman was delighted AFC Rushden & Diamonds' fighting spirit as they rescued a point with a late, late goal in their Pitching-In Nothern Premier League Midlands Division clash with Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.

Charlie Green was the Diamonds' dramatic goal star, netting three minutes into time added on at the end of the game to secure a 1-1 draw, the visitors' having led since Owen Parry's 13th-minute strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The point gleaned completed an excellent week for Diamonds, who claimed seven points out of nine from three matches in the space of eight days, and Harriman was delighted with his team's endeavour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think it was a pretty even game, but we were good and the positive thing is the desire and the spirit we showed to keep going right to the end," the Rushden boss told AFCRDTV.

Diamonds' players celebrate Charlie Grenen's late leveller (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

"We were flat again in the first half and needed to find something to lift us, and we did that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The important thing is we have come away and not lost the game, we have battled to the end and we had chances where we could have maybe nicked all three points."

The draw sees Diamonds sitting seventh in the Midlands Division table, just a point outside the promotion play-off places, but they are now without a game until next Tuesday (Oct 8) when they entertain Coventry Sphinx at Hayden Road.