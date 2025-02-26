AFC Rushden & Diamonds' players celebrate Nathan Burrows' late equaliser at Hayden Road (Picture Shaun Frankham)

Boss Michael Harriman was pleased with his AFC Rushden & Diamonds side as they made it four matches unbeaten with a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Hinckley LRFC at Hayden Road on Tuesday night.

Striker Nathan Burrows was the two-goal star for the Diamonds, firing them into a fifth-minute lead and then netting the 84th-minute equaliser as the home side recovered from conceding two goals in the space of five first-half minutes to earn a point.

The draw ended a run of three straight wins, and means Rushden stay fourth in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division table ahead of this Saturday's trip to Boldmere St Michaels.

Reflecting of the draw with Hinckley, Harriman told @AFCRDTV: "That was a tale of two halves.

"We started really well, got our noses in front, but the stepped off after that and allowed Hinckley to get a little bit of momentum.

"We probably got what we deserved at the time, conceding the two goals, and at half-time we said we needed to go out and find that next level.

"We needed a spark, and we got that.

"The resilience of the lads to keep going was great, we got our goal and then in the end could have nicked it, but on the whole it was pleasing.

"It's a point, it's another game without a defeat, so we will just keep going and take that into the weekend."

Boldmere are currently one place below the Diamonds, with the two teams level on 37 points.

When the teams met earlier in the season, it was Rushden who claimed all three points in a 3-1 win at Hayden Road.