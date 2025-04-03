Harriman left frustrated as Diamonds suffer last-gasp defeat at Wellingborough Town

Michael Harriman was left frustrated as his AFC Rushden & Diamonds side suffered a last-gasp defeat at Wellingborough Town on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Boss Michael Harriman spoke of his frustration as AFC Rushden & Diamonds suffered injury-time heartbreak on Saturday in their 1-0 defeat to county rivals Wellingborough Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a poor-quality encounter, especially in front of goal, the Doughboys took the points thanks to Tom Iaciofano’s late strike which came five minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game.

Borough had earlier missed the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot when Brett Solkhon’s effort was saved by Adam Harrison, while Diamonds were left to rue a couple of big missed opportunities ahead of Iaciofano’s composed match-winning strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diamonds boss Harriman felt the result could have easily gone the other way, and said: “It came down to us not taking our big chances, and the missed penalty was their only real chance in the second half.

“Maybe if we’d taken those chances then it would have been a different result as we did more than enough to win the game.

“It’s disappointing but unfortunately that’s football.”

The win was a sweet one for the Doughboys and their manager Jake Stone, who in the build up had called for more edge from his players in what he deemed a big derby date.

Harriman is not so sure the game is a genuine derby, even though the clubs are just five miles apart, and was also not happy with what he felt were the home side’s over-exuberant celebrations after their late victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was plenty of talk last week about this game being a derby game, and I think for one side it was,” said Harriman.

“Wellingborough can sit there and pretend they are in our shadow, but let’s face it they’ve got a much bigger budget than us and plenty of players with Step 3 experience.

“To be fair to my lads they gave them a real game but their celebrations at the end, and in the dressing room area, probably sums up where they are as a club.

"They have probably underachieved this year with their massive budget and the amount of money they have spent, and my team have done what we needed to do and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It means something to beat Rushden & Diamonds and I get that, but their celebrations were very over the top, and a little bit of professionalism and humility wouldn't go amiss sometimes."

Diamonds return to action on Saturday when high-flying Worcester City are the visitors to Hayden Road (ko 3pm), and it is the first match of a tough run-in.

Currently lying in the play-off positions, Worcester are likely to bring a good following with them, and Harriman said: “We’ve got five games to go, and we’ve got some good teams to play.”

In fact, four of the remaining games are against sides currently occupying the four play-off places, with Diamonds also set to take on Anstey Nomads, county rivals Corby Town and Long Eaton United, as well as mid-table Shepshed Dynamo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harriman said: “We’ve got to make sure that we do things right from minute one to minute 91, and we’ve got to be more clinical in both boxes.

“So, we’ve got to pick the right players, and we’ve got to enjoy these matches.”

The last time these two sides met back in November, Worcester ran out 3-0 winners.