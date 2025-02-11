Harriman happy as Diamonds roll up their sleeves to secure crucial win over Rugby

Goalmouth action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 1-0 win over Rugby Town on Saturday (Picture: Martin Pulley)

Boss Michael Harriman was delighted with his team's attitude and desire as they secured a second straight Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division win by seeing off struggling Rugby Town 1-0 at Hayden Road on Saturday.

With the pitch very heavy and in a poor condition, it was never going to be a game for the purists, and a scrappy contest was settled by a bizarre 70th-minute goal from new signing Nathan Burrows.

Having missed a chance to score a diving header, Burrows was lying on the ground in the six yard box when Charlie Green's shot from the left struck him and diverted into the net.

It proved enough to win the game as Rushden followed up their 2-1 win at Coventry Sphinx with another victory, after going 10 games without a league win.

They have now risen to 14th in the table, 12 points above the drop zone, and a happy Harrmian told @AFCRDTV: "That was a brilliant performance from the lads.

"We knew it would be difficult and with the pitch the way it is it was never going to be the prettiest of games.

"You have to roll your sleeves up, you have to be resilient, and the boys were that all over the pitch.

"The boys were at it from minute one, and I think we controlled the game. We were the better side and we limited Rugby to very little.

"The team is improving, the players are giving us everything, and that is all we can ask.

"The pleasing thing for me as an ex-defender is that we kept a clean sheet, and that is a foundation you can build on and then it only takes one goal, however it may come, to win a game."

On Burrows' match winning goal, Harriman added: "If you are going to be critical of the big man, he should score the first header.

"But he is in the right area when the ball comes back in and it hits him and goes in, and that is what you want.

"You want strikers that can just sniff out opportunities and goals, and that is what he is about. He is going to be a great addition.

"He has come in with a reputation of being a goalscorer, so for him to hit the ground running is important and his confidence will now be through the roof."

Diamonds have a free midweek before travelling to fourth-placed Sporting Khalsa on Saturday.