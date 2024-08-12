There was opening-day delight for AFC Rushden & Diamonds (picture: AFC Rushden & Diamonds)

​AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman hailed his side for showing their flexibility in the 1-0 success against Lye Town last weekend.

Diamonds got their Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign off to a winning start as Luke Emery's second-half goal ensured they got the job done at home.

And Harriman said: "It was a tough one and the game probably didn't have the best quality but we made some chances and the main thing was winning a game of football. We did that.

"We have to be able to adapt at times. They made it difficult for us when we tried to go a bit longer, but we've got the luxury of being able to play.

"We could have scored in the first 15, 20 minutes with a lovely passing move that just needed a final touch.

"It's pleasing as a manager that we can play, we can mix it and we can adapt to all styles of game."

On Tuesday night, Diamonds are at Bedworth United and they are in FA Cup action this weekend as they go to Sherwood & Newark on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Wellingborough Town got off to a winning start in their first game back at Step 4 as they beat Long Eaton United 1-0 on Saturday.

A superb strike from George Barnell proved to be the difference between the two teams as the Doughboys took the three points at the Dog & Duck.

Wellingborough are at Anstey on Tuesday night and face an FA Cup date at Aylestone Park this Saturday.