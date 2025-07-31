Harborough Town trip the next big test in a tough pre-season for Steelmen

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell is looking forward to another tough pre-season test for his Corby Town side when they travel to Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central side Harborough Town on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen have played all of their friendlies against higher level opposition, and that trend continues when they take on the Bees for the annual Westbury Cup, a match that also marks the final game of Harborough stalwart's Dan Cooper's career.

Cooper has been forced to retire through injury.

Mitch Austin's side are among the favourites for Premier Central title glory this season and will provide a very stiff test for a Corby side that start their Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season on August 9 with a trip to Long Eaton United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to go there and compete for the Westbury Cup, and it is also Dan Cooper's final game for Harborough," said Setchell, who is good friends with Bees boss Austin.

"He has been a real stalwart for them, so hopefully we can take some fans there and he gets the send-off he deserves.

"With a bit of luck there will be about 500 or 600 people there, and that will be like a proper game going into the season.

"We have one or two players away which is frustrating, but we will field a team and we'll run around and make it as difficult as possible for Harborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once that's out of the way then the real stuff can start and I am really looking forward to that, going into the new season with hope and expectation."

Corby continued their pre-season with a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Southern League Premier South side Berkhamsted on Saturday, and then a 1-0 loss to higher-level Spalding United on Tuesday.

"I have put a really tough pre-season into us," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC. "Real Bedford, St Ives, Quorn, Spalding, Harborough, Berkhamsted, they are all a level above us and really good teams as well. I know I am going to get competitive fixtures.

"For 60 or 70 minutes on Saturday I thought that was a really good contest, but once the changes were made and they brought on six or seven players with fresh legs it really made a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there were some really good performances from us, and these teams are probably going to be better than most of the teams in our league.

"We are putting ourselves up against it, we aren't taking an easy route in pre-season, and that is by design. It is all about being ready for August 9, August 12, August 16 and so on, and so on.

"The new lads are settling in, we have another game Tuesday, another session.

"We then have the game against Harborough, and it is all about not getting injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lads have trained well, have integrated together really well, and I think we have recruited well so we gave good options for a lot of positions.

"I am really comfortable with where we are, and I am reasonably happy."

Following Saturday’s trip to the Bees, the Steelmen host United Counties League Premier Division South side Bugbrooke in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup first round on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).