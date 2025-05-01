Harborough Town boss Austin full of pride despite play-off heartbreak at Kettering Town

Kettering Town goalkeeper Dan Jezeph makes a save in the penalty shootout win over Harborough Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Harborough Town suffered penalty shootout agony as they lost their Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central play-off semi-final at Kettering Town on Wednesday.

But Bees boss Mitch Austin admitted the best team won on the night.

A crowd of more than 2,700 supporters turned out a red-hot Latimer Park, and a tight encounter ended 0-0 after 120 minutes, with the Poppies having the better opportunities but failing to take them.

That meant the tie went down to a penalty shootout, and Harborough's players ultimately wilted under the pressure as they were beaten 4-3, with four spot-kicks missed by the men in yellow.

Ben Stephens battles for the ball against Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

They held the advantage at 2-1 after three penalties each, with Josh Walsh and Rob Morgan netting after Jutorre Burgess had seen his opening effort saved.

Paul Malone then hit the bar with his effort as the Poppies levelled at 2-2, before Ben Willams scored to ensure the score was 3-3 after the initial five kicks each.

That took the shootout to sudden death, and misses from both Sandro, introduced as an extra-time substitute, and skipper Connor Kennedy handed the Poppies two chances to win it, and they gleefully took the second one through skipper Connor Johnson.

Kettering now progress to entertain AFC Telford United in the final on Bank Holiday Monday, with promotion to Step 2 the prize on offer, while Harborough’s remarkable season is over.

Kettering go close to a goal against Harborough (Picture: Peter Short)

Playing their first campaign at Step 3, the Bees rallied from sitting in the relegation zone at Christmas to a fifth-placed finish, losing just two of their final 21 matches, and also reached the second round proper of the FA Cup, before losing 5-3 after extra-time to league one side Reading.

There is certainly plenty to be proud of, and Austin, a former assitant manager of Kettering, took to social media to offer his thoughts following the dramatic loss to the Poppies.

"Congratulations to Kettering Town," said Austin. "I thought you were the better team on the night, and it would have been a harsh victory of ours if the penalties went our way.

"The atmosphere was way ahead of Step 3, it was a real lions' den.

Goalmouth action from Harborough's 0-0 play-off semi-final draw at Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

"We weren't at our best and unfortunately fell short, but it’s been a great season.

"We have built some great foundations and made some unreal memories."

And he added: "Football has given me a distraction in a harsh year of sad moments, losing my dad being the main hurt this year.

"I thank the players for keeping my mind focused elsewhere with the beautiful game.

"It is now time for a well deserved rest for the players and staff."