Happy new year for Corby Town as they beat Diamonds to finally end home jinx

It was 11th time lucky for Corby Town as they finally secured a first home league win of the season on New Year's Day - but they were made to work for their success by county rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Ben Isaacson celebrates scoring what proved to be the matchwinning goal in Corby Town's 3-2 New Year's Day success over AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Steelmen have waited more than five months to secure three points at Steel Park, but they have at last managed it after seeing off rock-bottom Diamonds 3-2 in the midday kick-off.

Gary Setchell's side claimed an early lead when Toby Hillard struck after just five minutes, and they looked to be in total control as the striker scores his and his team's second 34 minutes in.

But Diamonds hit back to make it 2-1 just before the break thanks to a strike from Cairo Taylor.

Corby then had the ideal start to the second half as Ben Isaacson netted to make it 3-1, and again the points were looking secure.

But Diamonds wouldn't lie down, and they once again hit back though Jarvis Wilson to make it 3-2 with 25 minutes still to play.

That led to a few anxious moments for the home side, but they did enough to claim a first win in six matches and keep alive their hopes of making a charge for the promotion play-off places in the second half of the season.