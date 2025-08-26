Happy Harborough boss Austin declares Bees 'worthy winners' of Kettering Town derby date

Mitch Austin and his Harborough Town players celebrate their win at Kettering Town on Monday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town boss Mitch Austin felt his team were 'worthy winners' against Kettering Town at Latimer Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Poppies assistant boss was delighted to see Danny Newton's 28th-minute goal secure a 1-0 win for the Bees to take them top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central table after five games.

Kettering boss Simon Hollyhead felt his team were deserving of at least a point, but Austin disagreed as he told @HarbTownFC: "I thought out of possession we were very composed and calm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We let them have the ball to try and break us down, and I don't think they had many answers.

"If you count the chances we had, the half chances we had, I think we were worthy winners.

"We were calm and composed throughout the day and there was no pressure on us, we just wanted to do our jobs."

It was a sweet win for the Harborough management and players, who celebrated in style with the 400-strong travelling support at the end of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We get laughed at for being a small club, but we progress every year, whether that is our fanbase, better players, better results, there is always progress," said Austin.

"We are a club that, unfortunately, people envy because people realise how good it is and there is probably a little bit of jealousy there.

"We have come to a team with a massive history, that has beaten us in the semi-final of the play-offs last season, and with their fans and their support they shouldn't be in this league.

"But this is now classed as a derby and we have beaten them in that derby, so it will hurt for them but I am sure they will have their day against us.

"But at the moment it's ours and we will certainly savour it, but we won't get too high and we will focus on the next game."