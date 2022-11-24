Cameron Gregory was back in goal for Kettering Town last weekend. Picture by Peter Short

Poppies boss Lee Glover confirmed Harrison Foulkes, who was signed on loan from Derby County to cover for Gregory while he was sidelined, has now returned to his parent club.

Former Shrewsbury Town stopper Gregory was an impressive performer in the early part of the season and marked his return with a clean sheet in last weekend’s 1-0 FA Trophy success over Gloucester City.

“We had a chat and Cam was fit,” Glover explained.

“He did really well for us in the early part of the season, he’s our player and he is contracted with us.

“Harrison came in on loan and did brilliantly. I think he wanted to stay but I can’t keep two keepers of that standard on the books.

“Derby had a 24-hour recall on him and, with Cam being fit, it was the best for both parties if he went back to Derby.

“He did fantastically well for us, the fans responded to him and, to be fair, in the early part of the loan period, he had a lot of work to do!

“He got thrown in at the deep end but it was good for him to have a couple of clean sheets and Derby have already been in touch to say they have noticed the improvement in him.

“I’d have no qualms about bringing him back if anything happened but Cam is our player and he’s done well for us and he was excellent on Saturday.”

Glover, meanwhile, confirmed both Ben Sault and Harry Reilly will remain sidelined by injuries for the time being.

Reilly hasn’t featured since the 3-0 defeat to Kidderminster Harriers in September due to a leg injury while Sault suffered a knee problem during the 3-0 loss at Brackley Town earlier this month.

“Both of them have had to go and have scans,” Glover added.

“Harry is trying to train to see how it goes but it might mean he needs an operation if it isn’t right.

“Ben has had a scan on his knee and we will have to see what the results of that are.

