Great Scott! Jacob's late strike lifts Diamonds out of drop zone while Steelmen hit seven

Reuben Wyatt celebrates with Jacob Scott after the latter's crucial equaliser for AFC Rushden & Diamonds (PIcture: Shaun Frankham)

Scott's goal secured a 2-2 draw for Michael Harriman's side at Boldmere St Michael's, and that point ensured Diamonds sneaked out of the drop zone by the slimmest of margins.

With Gresley Rovers losing and Rugby Town also drawing, the bottom three all now have 26 points, but Diamonds are third bottom by virtue of their goal difference being just one superior to Rugby, and eight better than Gresley.

It means that with just two matches of the season remaining, Diamonds' survival fate remains in their own hands.

At Boldmere, Diamonds got off to a great start as Ethan Johnston fired them into a first-minute lead, but the home side scored either side of the half-time break to go 2-1 ahead.

Rushden stuck to their task though, with Scott popping up with that crucial equaliser.

Diamonds' final two matches see them entertain Shepshed Dynamo next Saturday (April 20), before they go to Walsall Wood on the final day.

Elsewhere in the Midlands Division, Corby Town hit the goal trail as they thrashed Sporting Khalsa 7-1 - with all their goals coming in the second half!

The Steelmen went behind after just four minutes when Jack Keeble put through his own net, and the score stayed that way until Reuben Marshall levelled on 47 minutes.

Marshall netted against just three minutes later, before Connor Tomlinson made it 3-1 just 60 seconds afterwards.

Tomlinson added a second on 66 minutes to make it 4-1, before strikes from Johnson Gyamfi (85 mins) and Toby Hillard (87) and then a hat-trick effort from Tomlinson (90+1) topped off the rout.