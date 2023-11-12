Gordon late show rescues a point for Corby Town, but Diamonds are beaten again

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Danny Gordon was the saviour for the Steelmen, netting from the penalty spot in the final to level things up and secure a share of the spoils.

The visitors led twice in the match at Steel Park through goals in the 41st and 60th minutes, with Jack Keeble's strike on the stroke of half-time having ensured the sides went in at the break level at 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result means the Steelmen sit in seventh place in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, four points outside the the promotion play-off places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby are back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to rivals Kettering Town for an NFA Hillier Senior Cup quarter-final (ko 7.45pm).

AFC Rushden & Diamonds remain rooted to the bottom of the Midlands Division after they suffered a 2-1 defeat at second-placed Anstey Nomads.

The home side, who remain unbeaten in the league this season, were 2-0 up inside 51 minutes, but Diamonds kept plugging away and netted a consolation through Tejan Thomas five minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Harriman's side then pushed for an equaliser, but it didn't arrive.

Results elsewhere weren't kind, with both Rugby Town and Boldmere St Michael's winning, and it means Diamons are now seven points adrift of safety with a third of the season completed.