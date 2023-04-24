Goalkeeper Shoemake rolls back the years on a 'really great day' for Poppies

Two teams packed full of former players did battle on the pitch with Team Ashby, managed by Poppies record appearance holder Roger Ashby, beat Team Cooper, led by Mark Cooper, 2-1.

The match was watched by more heroes of yesteryear as well as a bumper crowd of 1,358.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legendary goalkeeper Shoemake who, these days, is the chief executive of the Birmingham FA having previously held the same role at the Northants FA, played for Team Ashby in the first half.

Kevin Shoemake collects the ball during his appearance in the Kettering Town Legends Match at Latimer Park. Picture by Peter Short

And he rolled back the years to the delight of the crowd with two fine saves to deny current Northampton Town boss Jon Brady and another fine stop from Gareth Seddon.

Shoemake made 157 appearances for the Poppies, keeping 54 clean sheets in the process, and he admitted he has so much to thank the club for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was looking forward to seeing everybody and it was a great day, a really great day,” Shoemake said.

“I am so pleased with what they said before the game about what the club has been built on for 150 years. There have been thousands of people involved in it.

“From the day I put the shirt on, you could see it was something special and I have fond memories and so much to thank the community for.

“I got married here, my daughter was born here, I made loads of friends and settled really well here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ever the entertainer, ‘Shoey’ was one of the stars of the show with his first-half performance.

And while the body and mind might be that bit older, the 58-year-old admitted the instincts are and always will be there.

He said: “You are never quite sure when you are driving down, you don’t want to make a mug of yourself, I did that enough when I was playing properly!

“I loved it. To see so many old friends both on and off the field was incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was saying to people at work and on the day, if you ask any goalkeeper they will tell you that you know you have to dive for it. You might not dive as quick as you used to but the reactions to actually dive are still there.

“It just hurts a bit more! I booked a full body massage for Monday afternoon!

“I am just pleased (Jon) Brady and (Brett) Solkhon didn’t score. I can rest happy for the rest of my days knowing that!”

Shoemake’s heroics in the first half enabled Team Ashby to take a 2-0 lead with two players from more recent times on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron O’Connor headed past Lee Harper from a Michael Richens cross to open the scoring.

And Richens, currently playing for St Ives Town, doubled the lead in spectacular fashion with a brilliant volley after being played in by Dale Watkins.

Team Cooper pulled a goal back after the break with Chris Beardsley finishing well.