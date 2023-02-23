The Poppies signed Mason on loan from Mansfield Town this week to replace Derby County youngster Foulkes whose own loan stay at Latimer Park ended after Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Farsley Celtic.

Mason is now in line to make his debut when Kettering host Northamptonshire neighbours Brackley Town on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while the Poppies have been struggling to score goals in their bid for survival in the Vanarama National League North, Foulkes departed after keeping four clean sheets in his last five appearances for the club.

Goalkeeper Owen Mason has joined Kettering Town on loan from Mansfield Town

“Owen is very highly thought of by Mansfield,” first-team coach Willmott said.

“Some of our lads know him from there and they are singing his praises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a good size, which is what you need at any level but particularly in this league, which is very physical with a lot of balls going into the box.

“Harrison has been great. It was another steady performance on Tuesday and another clean sheet for him.

“It was unfortunate that we weren’t able to extend his loan beyond this point but that’s just the way it worked out.

“But it’s a chance for Owen to come in now and hopefully carry on with the clean sheets because defensively we have looked very solid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brackley will come into this weekend’s clash having suffered a 1-0 defeat at Boston United on Tuesday evening.

But Roger Johnson’s Saints are still in contention for the title as they sit four points behind the top two with 14 games to play.

And Willmott added: “Brackley are a strong side.

“When we went there earlier in the season they looked a top quality side and probably the best I’d seen up to that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think coming to our place is always difficult for anyone.

“I don’t think anyone particularly likes coming here, the pitch is tricky and we are a tough team to play against with high energy.