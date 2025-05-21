Goalkeeper Jezeph announces he's leaving Kettering Town in wake of boss Lavery's departure

Dan Jezeph celebrates during Kettering Town's penalty shootout win over Harborough Town in the play-off semi-final at Latimer Park (Picture: Peter Short)

"Circumstances change both personally and morally, and I have to stand by those that stood by me"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The words of goalkeeper Dan Jezeph as he announced on social media he is leaving Kettering Town.

The shot-stopper took to X on Tuesday night to announce he is quitting Latimer Park, not long after the club had confirmed first team boss Richard Lavery had left his role 'by mutual consent'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jezeph was brought to the club last January by then manager Jim Le Masurier, signing from Nuneaton Borough after that club had sadly folded, and was then retained as the first-choice stopper after Lavery's arrival a few weeks later.

Jezeph went on to play 60 times for Kettering, but he is now on the lookout for a new club.

Writing on social media, Jezeph said: "Unfortunately I've decided that I will leave Kettering this season.

"It's been a season I will remember forever, the FA Cup run, finishing second in the league and reaching a play-off final is something everyone involved should be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I joined midway through last season, with the objective to keep the club safe from relegation.

"We achieved that and then went above expectations this season.

"The fans have been some of the best fans I have played for, so thank you for the continuous support, and I hope you all know what this club means to me.

"However, circumstances change both personally and morally, and I have to stand by those that stood by me!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now I look forward to next season and what will hold for me personally... A time was had. Up the Poppies."

Jezeph becomes the second Poppies player to announce they are leaving the club, following on from striker Nile Ranger last week.