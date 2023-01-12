Goalkeeper Gregory to leave Kettering for Boston as defender Morley also departs
Kettering Town have been hit by a double departure with goalkeeper Cameron Gregory leaving the club to join Boston United and Stephan Morley also leaving Latimer Park.
Morley confirmed his own departure from the Poppies on social media this morning (Thursday), expressing his frustrations over a dispute over pay.
Goalkeeper Gregory, according to boss Lee Glover, has been offered “a deal that wouldn’t be out of place in League Two” to join the Pilgrims.
The news comes just 48 hours before Kettering meet Boston in the Vanarama National League North at Latimer Park on Saturday, although Gregory will be suspended for the next three games after he was sent-off in the Poppies’ 1-1 draw at Bradford (Park Avenue) last weekend.
Glover said: “Cameron is joining Boston on a deal that wouldn’t be out of place in League Two, to be honest.
“You can’t really do much when an offer like this comes in.
“With all the add ons and everything, it’s a very good deal the lad has been offered.
“I got him in on a recommendation from Steve Cotterill at Shrewsbury Town and I thought the lad would move up a level rather than stay in the same league.
“But when a deal like this comes in, a player has to look at it.
“We wish him all the best, he’s been good for us. He moves on and we move on.”
Confirming his departure, Morley wrote on Twitter: “Didn’t expect to be leaving the club so soon. But you can’t be expected to travel, train, play for free in games that are rearranged can you. Wouldn’t do it in any work place.
“Hope the lads have a great second half of the season and a few of them progress back into full time!”
That was followed by a tweet from the club, which said: “The Club has parted company with defender Stephan Morley.
“We wish Steph all the very best for the future.”
Expanding on the situation, Glover added: “I am really disappointed that Steph has decided to leave.
“I made him an improved offer for him to stay but we couldn’t come to an agreement. We wish him all the best.”