Goal machine Leon Lobjoit makes Poppies switch from title winners Bedford Town

Kettering Town have bolstered their attacking options by snapping up non-League goal machine Leon Lobjoit.

The former Northampton Town front man joins from Bedford Town, who he helped to fire to the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central title last season, beating the Poppies into second place.

Lobjoit scored 26 goals for the Eagles as they secured promotion to the Vanarama National League North, but he has opted to stay at Step 3 and commit his future to the Poppies.

The signing is he club's first since new boss Simon Hollyhead landed at Latimer Park, and he is very pleased to welcoming Lobjoit aboard.

“This is a tremendous signing and a clear message of the ambitions for the season ahead," said Hollyhead.

"Leon is very well respected in this league, and I am really looking forward to working with him during the season.”

One of Lobjoit's 26 goals for Bedford last season came in the Eagles' 3-1 win over the Poppies at the New Eyrie in February, and he also scored against Hollyhead's Banbury United in a 2-2 draw in January.

The 28-year-old spent time at EFL clubs MK Dons, Coventry City and the Cobblers, and has gone to enjoy a prolific scoring career in non-League, with the likes of Hemel Hempstead, Leighton Town, Corby Town, Nuneaton Town, Banbury United, Oxford City and St Neots Town.

He announced he was leaving Bedford last week, saying job commitments meant he couldn't commit to the extra travelling that would be involved at Step 2.

"The fans, staff and players are great, supported me through the hardest time of my life and we will never forget that," Lobjoit said in a statement on X.

"It's been a tough decision to make but due to my new job commitments, I just couldn't commit to all the travelling next season. I wish you all the best, forever thankful, what a club."