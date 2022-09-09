Glover’s relishing a tough run for Poppies

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies have registered just one win from their seven matches in the Vanarama National League North so far but head into Saturday’s home clash with second-placed Banbury United on the back of two successive draws, the latest of which was a 2-2 stalemate at Buxton last weekend.

Peterborough United loanee Andew Oluwabori scored both goals, including a late equaliser, as Glover’s team were rewarded for a fine second-half display.

But Saturday’s clash with Banbury at Latimer Park signals the start of a run of four league matches against teams currently in the top seven as they head to Leamington next Tuesday night before games against Kidderminster Harriers and leaders King’s Lynn Town follow on later in the month.

“Those points (at Boston United and Buxton) will look great if we can get a win on Saturday,” Glover said.

“In the second half at Buxton we were dominant. I think we had 15 shots at goal or something like that so the boys were taking the opportunity to get their shots off, to work the goalkeeper and we hit the crossbar and post.

“All in all, it was a good away performance in the second half but now we have four games in a row against teams currently in the top seven.

“That’s good for us. It’s a test we are really looking forward to. As far as taking on some of the teams who are up there, I don’t have any fear at all.

“It will be tough on Saturday but we will make sure it’s a tough game for Banbury as well.

“They have had the bounce of coming up, they have a feelgood factor and they have picked up some good results.