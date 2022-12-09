The Poppies were unable to find a way past Gloucester City at Latimer Park in midweek.

And they paid the ultimate price as the visitors snatched all three points with Michael Gyasi’s stoppage-time goal condemning Glover’s team to a 1-0 loss and bring an end to their six-game unbeaten run on home soil.

There is little time to dwell, however, as Kettering face a tough test on Saturday as they entertain sixth-placed AFC Fylde who are still regarded as one of the big contenders for automatic promotion from the Vanarama National League North this season.

Ethan Hill tussles for possession during Kettering Town's 1-0 defeat to Gloucester City on Tuesday night. Picture by Poppies Media/Graham Norris

But the Poppies are in need of the points for a different reason.

Tuesday’s loss has left them in the relegation zone as they approach the halfway stage of the campaign.

Glover admitted he couldn’t fault his team’s overall performance on Tuesday but he conceded they need a “bit more knowhow around the box”.

“Fylde will ask different questions to what Gloucester did but we have to regroup and look to produce a similar performance,” the Poppies boss said.

“It was the performance we wanted but what the lads have got to realise is that we have to produce consistent performances like that and then turn them into points.

“It was a real sickener and a real setback in terms of the table.

“I couldn’t fault the lads for their effort and commitment.

“But we needed a bit more knowhow, a bit more craft around the box and we have missed some guilt-edged chances.

“We need to keep encouraging people to get in those positions and we have to believe those chances will be taken.”

Glover isn’t being helped by an ever-growing injury list.

Defenders Lewis White and Stephan Morley both missed Tuesday’s defeat and remain doubtful for the weekend while Sam Bennett suffered a hamstring injury in the first half while fellow striker Tyrone Lewthwaite also had to be withdrawn later on.

Glover did make an addition to his squad ahead of the game, however, with Sheffield United Under-23s captain Frankie Maguire joining the Poppies on loan and he made his debut after coming on as a substitute for the injured Bennett.

“The injuries are testing us a bit because we haven’t got the biggest squad,” Glover added.

“We will need to have a full meeting with the physio at training and look at who we have available.

“But it’s a chance for other people, someone like Decarrey Sheriff has been champing at the bit.

“And we have got Frankie in from Sheffield United and he did really well when he came on against Gloucester.

