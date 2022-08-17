Glover's delight as Poppies seal first win of the season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover watches on during his team's win over AFC Telford United. Pictures by Peter Short

The Poppies sealed a well-deserved 2-0 victory over AFC Telford United at a rain-swept Latimer Park thanks to goals from Sam Bennett, in his first start for the club, and Peterborough United loanee Andrew Oluwabori, who made it two goals in two games.

And while Glover felt his team were good value for their victory, he conceded they needed the slice of luck they got when Mat Carson struck the post from the penalty spot after Rhys Sharpe had brought down Carl Baker with the Poppies only leading 1-0 at the time.

“I am delighted,” Glover said.

Sam Bennett impressed in his first start for the Poppies

“It’s very pleasing to get that first win because everyone looks at league tables don’t they?

“The most important thing is that it gets the monkey off our back so it’s great for everyone.

“Looking at the game, we felt we should have finished Bradford off at the weekend (in a 1-1 draw) and we just wanted to start the game right and stay on the front foot for as long as we could.

“We have some quick, intelligent players. They are young, they are learning and they don’t always make the right decisions. But when they do, we get chances and I think the fans are enjoying that.

“I thought their penalty was a penalty and when they got it, you were thinking ‘here we go’.

“But when he missed it, I felt it was justified in the context of the game because I thought we were good enough to be in the lead.

“Overall, their goalkeeper was far busier than Cameron (Poppies goalkeeper Gregory) and we deserved the clean sheet as well.”

Former Wisbech Town man Bennett joined Kettering after a successful trial in pre-season and took advantage of his first start by opening the scoring four minutes before half-time.

His display was one of many that caught the eye and Glover added: “Sam has been great all pre-season.

“I spoke to him while I was on holiday after I got the job and I told him I’d had a couple of reports on him and I invited him in.

“After working with him for a little while, I knew he was a good player.