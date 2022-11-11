Glover would ‘take anything at the moment’ to change Poppies’ away fortunes

Having suffered a seventh defeat in nine away matches in a 3-0 loss at Brackley Town last weekend, the Poppies yet again hit back on home soil as Tthey claimed a fine 2-0 success over Hereford at Latimer Park on Tuesday night.

Captain Gary Stohrer ending a remarkable 101-game wait for a goal by opening the scoring in the first half before Tyrone Lewthwaite added the second seven minutes into the second period.

That made it five games without defeat at home with four of those being victories.

Kettering Town marked Remembrance Weekend with a minute's silence ahead of their 2-0 win over Hereford at Latimer Park on Tuesday night. Picture by Peter Short

And it has all left Glover feeling slightly perplexed at the scale of difference between results at home and on the road.

Tuesday’s win lifted the Poppies back out of the bottom four in the Vanarama National League North but their inability to pick up points away from Latimer Park so far this season is keeping them in the lower reaches of the table.

The next opportunity to change those fortunes comes at eighth-placed Chorley, who were 2-0 winners over Spennymoor Town in midweek, on Saturday.

And Glover knows any sort of “ugly” result could make all the difference.

“We haven’t been anywhere and sat back, we’re not going to do that, we want to be on the front foot,” the Poppies boss said.

“If you go away from home, you don’t want a tennis game.

“You have to have some control of the ball and I have tried to do that and probably tried a bit too hard at times.

“I have spoken to Premier League managers, a few managers lower down and a few at our level and they have all been through it.

“Sometimes it’s just an ugly point or an ugly win and you’re up and running.