With their season and Step 2 status very much on the line, the Poppies fans have rallied around their team with a crowd of 1,001 watching their 0-0 draw with Darlington last weekend before a healthy attendance of 770 was on hand to see yet another goalless stalemate with Peterborough Sports on Tuesday night.

A third home game in a row arrives on Saturday as the Poppies take on play-off contenders Scarborough Athletic in a crucial game at both ends of the table.

Kettering have now drawn their last four games in a row - the last three all being 0-0 - but are just three points clear of the relegation zone with six matches to play.

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

The fight for survival looks set to go to the wire and Glover is hoping the supporters will stick with his goal-shy team.

“We will have a look at Scarborough but they have been in and around it all season,” the Poppies boss said.

“They have some quality in their side and it will be another big game.

“We had 1,000 there on Saturday and over 700 there on Tuesday so hopefully we can get another crowd of over 1,000 this weekend.

“Our fans are coming out, they are getting behind us and hopefully we can give them something to cheer about.

“We want to do our business. We need to look at the injuries because there have been some tough battles of late. But we want to get after the game on Saturday.”

A lack of goals is the major issue for the Poppies as they have scored just five goals in their last 12 league games but a sound defensive record has ensured they have still managed to pick up 13 points in that period.

And Glover is hoping Mansfield Town loanee Jimmy Knowles will soon be available to boost his attacking ranks following a hamstring injury.

Asked if Knowles could feature this weekend, Glover said: “I will have to listen to what Mansfield say.

“We have brought Jimmy in and he gave us a bit of a lift and it was disappointing to lose him.

