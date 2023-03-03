Glover wants Poppies to keep on ‘taking care of business’ as they hit the road

It’s been a fine week for the Poppies after they claimed two 1-0 victories at Latimer Park to pull seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Frankie Maguire’s late goal secured a success over high-flying Brackley Town on Saturday before Keaton Ward’s first-half strike proved to be enough to secure all three points against Curzon Ashton on Tuesday night.

The wins wrapped up a productive February for the Poppies as they broke a club record in the process having now gone 506 minutes without conceding a goal on home soil.

Lee Glover takes his Kettering Town team on the road to Hereford this weekend. Picture by Peter Short

Back-to-back away games now await Glover’s team as they head to Hereford on Saturday before a trip to Gloucester City next Tuesday night.

And Glover is keen to see his team build on a solid last few weeks.

“It’s been a great few days,” the Poppies boss said.

“We have got a good feel about the whole group and that’s showing in the performances.

“I go back to Farsley Celtic (a 0-0 draw) and us taking a point in that game and also against AFC Fylde (also a 0-0 draw).

“I think with the Farsley game, there were a few people unhappy with just a draw but I said to the boys then that if you carry on keeping clean sheets and staying in games then we will score and we will win games.

“We’ve had the two 1-0 wins and now we have to build on this.