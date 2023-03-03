Glover wants Poppies to keep on ‘taking care of business’ as they hit the road
Lee Glover insists he won’t need to look too closely at the Vanarama National League North table as long as his Kettering Town team are “taking care of our business”.
It’s been a fine week for the Poppies after they claimed two 1-0 victories at Latimer Park to pull seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Frankie Maguire’s late goal secured a success over high-flying Brackley Town on Saturday before Keaton Ward’s first-half strike proved to be enough to secure all three points against Curzon Ashton on Tuesday night.
The wins wrapped up a productive February for the Poppies as they broke a club record in the process having now gone 506 minutes without conceding a goal on home soil.
Back-to-back away games now await Glover’s team as they head to Hereford on Saturday before a trip to Gloucester City next Tuesday night.
And Glover is keen to see his team build on a solid last few weeks.
“It’s been a great few days,” the Poppies boss said.
“We have got a good feel about the whole group and that’s showing in the performances.
“I go back to Farsley Celtic (a 0-0 draw) and us taking a point in that game and also against AFC Fylde (also a 0-0 draw).
“I think with the Farsley game, there were a few people unhappy with just a draw but I said to the boys then that if you carry on keeping clean sheets and staying in games then we will score and we will win games.
“We’ve had the two 1-0 wins and now we have to build on this.
“We want to move away from the foot of the table and I didn’t look at any other results straight after the game on Tuesday because we are taking care of our business and that’s the main thing.”