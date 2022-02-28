Glover to assist Burgess at AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Lee Glover, pictured during his time at Peterborough United, is the new assistant-manager at AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Lee Glover has been confirmed as the new assistant-manager at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Glover has been named as the number two to interim boss Andy Burgess until the end of the season while Scott Carlin (coach), Nathan Gaunt (goalkeeping coach) and Roisin O’Farrell (sports therapist) complete the backroom team.

Corby-based Glover, who enjoyed an impressive playing career with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Port Vale, has coached at a number of clubs since retiring from playing and also had a stint as manager at Corby Town.

He held the senior development coach position at Derby County and has also been assistant-manager at Peterborough United and. more recently Mansfield Town. under John Dempster.

Burgess said: “I am over-the-moon that Lee has agreed to join us until the end of the season and will work alongside me as my assistant manager.

“He has been out of the professional game over the period of the pandemic to concentrate on his business, and is keen to return to it next season, so to be able to utilise his vast experience, contacts, knowledge and coaching qualities will be brilliant for the next few months.

“The fact he holds a Pro license shows what calibre of coach he is and I am sure he will have a big impact on players and staff.

“I am also delighted I have been able to retain the services of Scott, Nathan and Roisin in their roles within the management set-up - it is clear already how much they are all held in high-regard by the players and their knowledge of the club and players has, and will continue to be, massively important.