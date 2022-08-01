Glover still hoping to add to his Poppies squad

Action from Kettering Town's 1-0 friendly win at Corby Town at the weekend. Picture courtesy of Poppies Media

However, the chances of George Cooper returning to Latimer Park and beginning his loan spell in Saturday’s opener at title favourites AFC Fylde appear to be in the balance after the centre-half was named on the bench for Mansfield Town’s first Sky Bet League Two game of the campaign at the weekend.

Glover watched his team round off pre-season with a 1-0 victory at Corby Town.

And when asked whether he hoped to add more fresh faces to his squad this week, he said: “If things go the way we want, we will hopefully have two more in to compliment what we’ve got because what we have got, I feel, is good.

“If we can get two more in who will create pressure and affect the starting XI then I think we will be happy.

“Myself and Ritchie (owner Jeune) are meeting on Tuesday before training and we will have a plan to see if we can get these deals over the line.

“I have said it all summer that, because of what I came into with no players signed, it was a case of ‘all the best’!

“I feel we have done okay on that front but we do need a bit more quality and that’s what we will try to get in.”

As far as Cooper’s loan deal is concerned, Glover believes that situation will also become a bit clearer tomorrow (Tuesday).

“I spoke to Nigel (Mansfield boss Clough) during the week and I am going to Mansfield on Tuesday because they have a game during the day and I will sit down and have a coffee with him,” the Poppies manager added.

“They have a couple of lads coming back to fitness but aren’t there yet.