Glover so pleased to have Poppies back at home

Six of the Poppies’ first nine games in all competitions this season have been played on the road and it’s almost a month since they last played in front of their own fans at Latimer Park.

However, two tough tests await Glover’s team in the Vanarama National League North as they take on seventh-placed Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday before hosting current unbeaten leaders King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday night.

The Poppies have struggled for points in the early stages of the league campaign and have registered just one win in eight matches to leave them in the lower reaches of the table.

However, they did claim a 4-1 victory at lower-ranked Barwell last weekend with Decarrey Sheriff hitting a hat-trick as they booked themselves a clash at King’s Lynn in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup, which takes place next Saturday (October 1) – just a few days after they meet in the league.

And Glover is keen to see his team reproduce what they delivered in knockout action as they go in search of vital league points over the next few days.

“Kidderminster and King’s Lynn back-to-back at home is great for us,” boss Glover said.

“And the reason it’s great for us is that we have played six away games out of nine.

“I have been saying this to people and I’m not sure they understand it. That’s difficult in any environment. Playing six of your first nine games away is hard to do.

“We have come through that but now we need to take points at home.