Glover so disappointed as Poppies are hit by a ‘sucker punch’
Lee Glover admitted Kettering Town found themselves on the end of a “sucker punch” as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Gloucester City at Latimer Park last night.
Glover felt his team’s overall performance was worthy of much more than they ended up with as Michael Gyasi struck in the second minute of stoppage-time to earn all three points for the visitors.
The defeat has left Kettering in the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North.
And Glover knows performance must start turning into points soon.
“We got done with a sucker punch right at the end,” the Poppies boss said.
“We were really disappointed not to get anything from the game because what we spoke about beforehand we did.
“It was a good performance and if we had got the first goal and got it early enough, I think we could have got two or three.
“But football is a cruel game and if you don’t take your chances you could be on the end of a sucker punch and that’s what happened.
“There’s a bit of naivety at times and we have to learn that if we can’t win the game then we can’t lose it, especially that late on.
“Was that because we were focusing on trying to win it? I don’t know.
“It was a slap in the face and a learning curve for a lot of the young boys.
“The performance level was good but we need to turn that into points and that’s the key now.”