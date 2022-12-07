News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Glover so disappointed as Poppies are hit by a ‘sucker punch’

Lee Glover admitted Kettering Town found themselves on the end of a “sucker punch” as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Gloucester City at Latimer Park last night.

By Jon Dunham
4 hours ago - 1 min read

Glover felt his team’s overall performance was worthy of much more than they ended up with as Michael Gyasi struck in the second minute of stoppage-time to earn all three points for the visitors.

The defeat has left Kettering in the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North.

Hide Ad

And Glover knows performance must start turning into points soon.

Action from Kettering Town's 1-0 home defeat to Gloucester City. Picture by Poppies Media/Graham Norris
Most Popular

“We got done with a sucker punch right at the end,” the Poppies boss said.

“We were really disappointed not to get anything from the game because what we spoke about beforehand we did.

Hide Ad

“It was a good performance and if we had got the first goal and got it early enough, I think we could have got two or three.

“But football is a cruel game and if you don’t take your chances you could be on the end of a sucker punch and that’s what happened.

Hide Ad

“There’s a bit of naivety at times and we have to learn that if we can’t win the game then we can’t lose it, especially that late on.

“Was that because we were focusing on trying to win it? I don’t know.

Hide Ad

“It was a slap in the face and a learning curve for a lot of the young boys.

“The performance level was good but we need to turn that into points and that’s the key now.”

Poppies