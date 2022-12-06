The Poppies halted a six-game losing streak away from home as they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at high-flying Darlington last Friday evening.

And while Kettering may have dropped back into the bottom four of the Vanarama National League North following Saturday’s results, boss Glover insists there is “a positive attitude” within his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have certainly been few issues on home soil with Kettering unbeaten in their last six league matches at Latimer Park.

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

And that’s a run Glover would love to keep going when they take on Gloucester City this evening.

“We just want to keep our home form going,” Glover said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am always preaching about performance and we need to keep the levels up.

“We have played Southport at home and Darlington away in the last two league games and managed to pick up a couple of points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to build on it and the question now is can we build a run? Can we build momentum?

“There was a lot of resilience in the squad on Friday, the attitude was very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had someone like Lewis White carrying a knock but going back out there to try to get through it. In the end, I had to take him off because he was going to damage himself.

“But it’s that sort of attitude that will drive us on.

Advertisement Hide Ad