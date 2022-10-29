Glover searching for ‘consistency in the process’ after Poppies’ home success

Keaton Ward celebrates his second goal with Tyrone Lewthwaite during Kettering Town's 4-2 win over Blyth Spartans. Pictures by Peter Short

The Poppies made it three home wins in a row as they claimed a 4-2 success over fellow strugglers Blyth Spartans at Latimer Park.

But the hosts, despite taking an early lead through Keaton Ward, didn’t have things their own way as Blyth enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half with on-loan goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes making a couple of fine stops after Nicky Deverdics had levelled from the penalty spot.

Ward struck again just before half-time before a fine first goal for the club from Tyrone Lewthwaite and a George Cooper header put the Poppies in control.

Poppies boss Lee Glover

The victory lifted Kettering out of the bottom four in the table.

And boss Glover said: ““I enjoyed parts of the first half and I enjoyed most of the second.

“We watched Blyth and they want you to run up against their centre-halves and then they play through you.

“They caused us a lot of problems in the first half, the keeper (Foulkes) has made two excellent saves.

“I was concerned because I thought they started well and then we scored a great volley but then they had a 20 to 25-minute spell where they were rotating in midfield.

“But we got the goals either side of half-time and we made a couple of tactical changes because we knew we had pace to burn.

“Keaton has hit a nice vein of form, he looks a threat and I have to say Ty and Sam were excellent all game.

“This league is brutal. We had really good chances at Farsley (last Tuesday) and didn’t take them so you get done 2-0 and the perception is that you were awful.

“It was far from an awful performance but we weren’t ruthless enough in both boxes. Today, we were a bit better.

“To score four at home, I am over the moon. I know what we’ve got in us.

“I have been promoted, I have been relegated and I have been in the play-offs.

“If you want to climb the league, it’s consistency in the process and the process is being right, preparing right and making sure you are physically and mentally right.

“That’s what I want. They are young lads we have brought together and they are having a right go.

“Yes, they have been silly at times and left themselves open. I need to work with them.”