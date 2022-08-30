Glover satisfied with Boston draw, but frustrated by referee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppies boss Lee Glover appeals for a decision during the Poppies' 1-1 draw at Boston United on Monday (Pictures: Peter Short)

The Poppies claimed a share of the spoils thanks to Ben Sault's equaliser in first-half stoppage time, with Boston having taken then lead through a Jaanai Gordon penalty on 37 minutes.

The second half was full of action though, with Cameron Gregory first saving a second Gordon penalty early on, with chances then coming and going at both ends.

Glover accepted both Boston spot-kicks were warranted, but felt aggrieved that his side had two big penalty appeals turned down, and was angry about one in particular, but he was pleased to at least send the 500 travelling fans home with some reward.

It was a feisty affair as the Poppies drew 1-1 at Boston on Monday

"If you can get something on your travels it's a good point," said Glover.

"There were times in the first half where we played really well, and there were times in the second half where we have had some good chances.

"They have had two penalties, and we have had two shouts, and we are very disappointed we didn't get a penalty for at lease one of those.

"I controlled myself from going in to see the referee, because sometimes your frustration boils over. You can't go in and see them now can you? Because they will do you.

Action from the Poppies' 1-1 draw at Boston United

"I thought it was a penalty, but the way the game was going in the second half, it became more of a tennis match which I think suited them more.

"I wanted us to get more control, get more passes in, and when we did that we just opened them up."

The draw means the Poppies, who were beaten 3-1 at home by Alfreton on Saturday, are fourth bottom of the National League North after six matches.

They return to action on Saturday when they travel to a Buxton side two places and one point above them in the table.