The Poppies followed up a 1-0 win over Brackley Town at the weekend by beating Curzon Ashton by the same scoreline at Latimer Park, courtesy of Keaton Ward’s first goal since October in the first half.

Kettering had the chances to make it more comfortable but, in the end, they were forced to hang on as Curzon piled the pressure on late in the game.

But the Poppies secured another three points to move seven clear of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North while also breaking a club record as they made it 506 minutes since conceding a league goal on home soil.

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

The win rounded off a productive February, which saw Kettering claim 12 points from seven matches while conceding just one goal in the 1-0 defeat at Blyth Spartans.

And boss Glover said: “We created a lot and worked their goalkeeper.

“We couldn’t get the second and then they put four up front so we went to a back five again to see the game out and the handling by our goalkeeper (Owen Mason) was very good.

“The lads are working ever so hard for everything.

“I’d have liked to have seen us nick another goal and go and get two or three. I said at half-time that if we got the next goal, then we could get three or four.

“But the all-round application of the boys was great. The attitude was right.

“I am over the moon but we’ve got to go away for two games on the bounce now (at Hereford on Saturday and Gloucester City next Tuesday) so let’s keep the same mentality.”

Glover had a word of praise for Mansfield Town loanee Jimmy Knowles who endured something of a mixed evening.

He led the line impressively and set up Ward for what proved to be the winner.

But he also missed a couple of huge opportunities after the break to give the Poppies a cushion.

“Jimmy had a couple of chances but he looked great all night,” Glover added.

“He deserved a goal. When gets one, he’s going to get a few for us.

“You can tell by the way he plays that he has a bit in his locker.

“Sometimes the decision-making is out of your hands if the ball comes to you too quickly.

