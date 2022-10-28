Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

The pressure is intensifying on Glover and his players after two more defeats on the road over the past few days.

The Poppies shipped four second-half goals in last weekend’s 4-0 loss at Chester before they suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Farsley Celtic on Tuesday night - a result that has left them in the relegation zone after 14 games of the Vanarama National League North season.

Kettering, who completed the signing of experienced left-back Stephan Morley this week after he left league rivals Leamington, have won their last two home matches.

And Glover said: “I have been in the game a long time and I have been around groups of players where you’re not sure about the group.

“I am quite sure about this group if I can get the additions in. What has been an eye-opener is the amount of players who are in the league and the substantial wages they are getting.

“Steph Morley will come into the squad for Saturday and I have asked about another player to bolster what we’ve already got.

“I have got to look at it. Blyth will be a big game and we just focus on that.

“We have done okay at home and we need to see how we go about getting a win against Blyth.

“Saturday will be edgy for us now. Will I enjoy Friday night? No. Will I enjoy the build-up to the game? No.