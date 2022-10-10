Glover knows changes are needed for Poppies

Having lost 6-1 at King’s Lynn Town in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup the previous week, the Poppies were thumped 5-0 at Scarborough Athletic on their return to Vanarama National League duty at the weekend.

The loss left Kettering in the bottom three of the table after 11 matches and Glover was far from impressed with the manner of the defeat.

The Poppies have an NFA Hillier Senior Cup game at Daventry Town tomorrow (Tuesday) night before they entertain Spennymoor Town at Latimer Park next Saturday.

Kettering Town boss Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

And, speaking to Poppies TV after the loss at Scarborough, Glover conceded that changes to the squad need to be made.

“We need to recruit really, really quickly,” he said.

“There are two, possibly three and I said to the lads in there, I don’t like this conversation but I have got to move some of them on now because I can’t keep waiting.

“The supporters have all travelled four hours to come and see that, I feel for them.

“I expected more of us. I will look back at it and there will be some nice passages of play but, a nice football team, that’s all we were.

“No-one has been booked. We have conceded 11 goals in two games and no-one’s been booked. That tells me something.

“I’m not going to name individuals here but I have done it face-to-face and we have to say that there will be a couple of people leaving.

“We are hoping that George (Cooper), Rhys (Sharpe) and Harry (Reilly) return and if we get two in, that’s five players.

“We are operating on a budget so I will need to move people on but I don’t like the feel of the way we went down today.

“At King’s Lynn, I could take it because of the injuries and the way people were. We were really walking wounded.

“But I didn’t like it this time. I would have preferred to have seen a couple of bookings and a bit of pride on show.