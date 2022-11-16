The Poppies have seven games to play before they take on Peterborough Sports at Latimer Park on New Year’s Day and that could become eight should they beat Gloucester City in their Isuzu FA Trophy second-round home clash on Saturday with the third round scheduled for the weekend of December 17.

Kettering were hampered by injuries to key players for last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Chorley as their poor away form in the Vanarama National League North continued.

Both Stephan Morley and George Cooper were forced to sit out at Victory Park.

Stephan Morley was forced to watch from the sidelines in Kettering Town's 2-0 defeat at Chorley due to a thigh injury. Picture by Paul Cooke/Poppies Media

And that was enough for Glover to re-emphasise the need to strengthen the ranks ahead of some crucial games over the next month.

“Steph had a bit of a thigh injury and the physio said it wasn’t the sort of thing we should push,” the Poppies boss said.

“George had an ankle injury and he was having treatment at Mansfield but it had swollen up.

“You can’t risk people if there’s a possibility you could lose them for a month.

“It would have been nice to have the same team going into the next two or three games, we’ve not really been able to do that.

“They weren’t fit and we had to get on with it.

“We will look at trying to do a bit of business, there might be something on the cards.

“We have got one eye on the Christmas period as well, we are going to have to make sure we have a strong squad with the amount of games coming up.

“We need the numbers so we will look at trying to do something.”