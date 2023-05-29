Glover insists leaving Kettering was the ‘right decision’ for him and the club

It had been expected that Glover would continue in his role at Latimer Park, despite the Poppies suffering relegation from the Vanarama National League North on the final day of last season.

However, it was confirmed last night (Sunday) that he had departed the club with immediate effect following conversations with the new management committee who are in charge at Latimer Park following owner Ritchie Jeune’s decision to step away from the day-to-day running.

The Poppies look set to be working with a reduced budget from last season following the drop into the Southern League Premier Central.

Lee Glover has left Kettering Town after he and the club came to a 'mutual agreement'. Picture by Peter Short

And Glover said: “I was speaking to the directors and the management committee and there’s been a reduction in the budget and most of my contacts are in the pro game, if you like.

“Dropping into the Southern League, I felt it was probably better that somebody else who knows that league better should come in.

“I know more people in League One and League Two than I do in the Southern League to be honest.

“I think everyone is in agreement now that the club couldn’t sustain the level they were at. That’s probably common knowledge with most of the fans now.

“The expenditure and everything else that goes with being a Step 2 side, the club couldn’t maintain that. It was a bit too much for them.

“Maybe now they are looking at consolidating and building a foundation but what I do know is that there are a lot of people behind the scenes working very, very hard to get things right.

“I genuinely think that someone coming in who knows people in that league and the one below would be more beneficial to the club.”

Glover insists he has “no malice” towards anyone at Kettering and he is keen to do what he can to help the club once a new manager has been appointed.

“I have said that I will give the club a proper handover,” the departing boss said.

“We developed a bit of a scouting network last season, which we have plenty of players on.

“They are written down, there are reports on them so we will hand those over and if there’s a way I can help with loans from Football League clubs then I will do what I can.

“I want to give the new manager something I didn’t have when I went in and that’s a platform to build on.

“It’s important to me to try to help the club. The club has been very good to me, I have no malice towards anyone.