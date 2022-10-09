Glover 'hurting' as Kettering Town are put to the sword again

Kettering Town boss Lee Glover

A week on from a 6-1 FA Cup drubbing at King's Lynn Town, the Poppies were once again put to the sword in National League North.

The loss means Lee Glover's side, who were 3-0 down by half-time on the north west coast, are now in the bottom three.

Glover admitted 'it's not good' that his side have started leaking goals at such an alarming rate, but he insisted injuries have crippled his squad, and he has been frustrated in his attempts to strengthen.

"George Cooper would have played but he got injured on Friday with Mansfield," said Glover.

"Sharpie (Rhys Sharpe) has not recovered from his concussion, Harry Reilly is still out, Brad Gascoigne returned but he was part of the walking wounded.

"We have two players we have tried to sign who should be with us next week, but after winning 1-0 against King's Lynn and picking up the injuries there, we haven't been able to field a side of fit people.

"I take full responsibility, I am the manager, but we are trying to get people in."

On the loss to Scarborough, Glover added: "My pride after last week was hurting, and it is hurting again today.

"Look, I want to be very respectful to Scarborough, but they are not King's Lynn.

"Scarborough have got some real quality players, but there are parts of their game we should have exploited and didn't."

Managerless AFC Rushden & Diamonds also had a bad day in the FA Trophy as they were handed a 4-0 beating by AFC Tamworth.

It was certainly a sweet return to Hayden Road for former Diamonds boss Andy Peaks.

Corby Town were also unable to hit their target in their Northern Premier League Midlands Division date with Shepshed Dynamo at the Rockingham Triangle, but they did at least come away with a point from a 0-0 draw.