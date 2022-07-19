Glover happy with a ‘good nucleus’ at Poppies

Kettering Town boss Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies played their only home friendly of the summer on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with National League side Southend United in front of nearly 400 fans at Latimer Park.

Former Wisbech Town striker Sam Bennett featured for Kettering and scored the opening goal while summer signing Neo Richard-Noel grabbed the equaliser after Southend had hit back to lead 2-1.

Glover was pleased with his players’ efforts and while he reiterated the club are still actively hunting for new faces ahead of the big Vanarama National League North kick-off at AFC Fylde on August 6, he feels the nucleus of a “good squad” is already in place.

“I thought it was good,” Glover said as he reflected on the draw with Southend.

“It was a good turnout with it being a friendly and it was a pretty even game.

“The boys did quite well in difficult conditions but I hope the fans enjoyed a decent game.

“Ultimately, we are still working. Four or five weeks ago, we didn’t have any players signed up so we’ve come a long way from that point.

“We are still looking for more but I do feel we have the nucleus of a good squad that will be looking to compete.

“We just have to keep building and make sure we are as fit and organised as we can be.

“That’s all we can work and that’s all we will try to work on.”