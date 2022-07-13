Glover 'happy' as Poppies seal cup victory

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Pictures by Peter Short

The first-round clash with the United Counties League side made up part of the Poppies’ pre-season preparations this summer and they eased into a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from summer signings Neo Richard-Noel and Brad Gascoigne either side of a Decarrey Sheriff strike.

Bugbrooke hit back through Tom Simmons and Trent Oakes but Kettering saw it through.

And while boss Glover admitted his team’s game management should have been better, he was left pleased with some aspects of the display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Gascoigne takes the congratulations after scoring his goal in the win at Bugbrooke

“In any cup competition, you want to get through,” the Poppies manager said.

“At 3-0 we were comfortable but they got a deflected goal which went into the top corner and then they got another and it was game on from a comfortable position.

“Then they were throwing balls into the box but I was pleased with the way the goalkeeper played and the way the back four dealt with a lot of the stuff.

“I don’t think it was anything to do with fitness. You score a goal and you get a bit of a lift and you find energy. It was more a case of them getting a bit of energy about their game.

Gary Stohrer in action for the Poppies

“The game management should have been better from us, we should know where and where not to play.

“We looked more of a threat going forward, we hit the bar twice, we scored three goals and had numerous chances.

“All in all, I would say I was happy with the win and some parts of the performance.